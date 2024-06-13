Three permanent secretaries invited as Kano anti-corruption commission arrests two suspects





Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission has announced the arrest of two suspects in a crackdown on corruption in the state.

Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the anti-graft agency further revealed that three permanent secretaries have also been invited following an investigation that uncovered the fraudulent sale of employment forms to job seekers at the offices of the head of service, Civil Service Commission, Kano secondary schools board and health service management board.

He said;

“Preliminary investigations have uncovered fraudulent activities at the office of the Head of Service, Civil Service Commission, Kano State Secondary Schools Board, and Health Service Management Board.

”The two suspects in custody are cooperating with the investigation, which has led to the shutdown of a fake employment portal. The commission is working to root out corruption and ensure justice is served in the employment fraud scandal that has defrauded thousands of job…