120 million people displaced by war, violence globally — UN





The United Nations said on Thursday, June 13, that a total of 120 million people are living forcibly displaced by war, violence, and persecution, calling the ever-increasing number a “terrible indictment on the state of the world”.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said forced displacement globally had once again broken records, with conflicts in places like Gaza, Sudan, and Myanmar forcing even more people to leave their homes.

At the end of last year, 117.3 million people were displaced, UNHCR said in a report but by the end of April, the number had swelled further, with an estimated 120 million people around the world living in displacement.

The number is up from 110 million a year ago, and has been rising for 12 consecutive years, nearly tripling since 2012 amid a combination of new and mutating crises and a failure to resolve long-standing ones, UNHCR said.

The UN said the global displaced population is now equivalent to that of Japan.