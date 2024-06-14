Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos during his administration





The leader of the Ijaw Nation, Chief Edwin Clark has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Clark further claimed that Buhari excluded the southeast from some of his appointments during his time in office.

Clark stated this in a letter to President Bola Tinubu, where he pointed out that Buhari did not appoint anyone from the South East in the Board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, even though the region had three oil-producing states including Abia, Anambra and Imo States.

Clark said Buhari allocated less than 1% of a $22.7bn loan to the South East zone, while others received higher percentages, adding that the former President also failed to appoint service chiefs from the region.