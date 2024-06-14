Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she experimented with women in prison





Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the American woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard who abused her, forced her to use a wheelchair, a feeding tube, and lie about her medical conditions, has revealed that she experimented with women during the 8 years she spent in prison.

In the latest episode of Lifetime’s “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” Gypsy revealed she was immersed in a journey of self-discovery at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center, a state prison for women, after her girl crushes as a kid made her question her sexual identity. She said “I think I’ve kissed more girls than guys.”

Gypsy has only been with two men. She was married to Ryan Anderson, and now she’s dating her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

She also revealed that there was a no-masturbation policy in prison and she had concerns about a low sex drive. Gypsy also discussed how she’s been self-conscious about her body, something she’s shed with age.

