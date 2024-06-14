Katsina Hisbah seals hotel for lodging underaged girls

The Katsina State Hisbah Board on June 13, 2024, ordered the immediate closure of New Palace Hotel following allegations of corrupting the morals of underage girls.
According to a statement issued by the Hisbah Board and signed by the Commander General, Dr. Aminu Usman, the hotel was found to be violating the Board’s regulations by allowing underage girls to stay at the premises.
“The Board discovered two underage girls in the same room during a recent inspection, which contravenes the Board’s laws,” the statement read.
“This is the second time such an offence has been recorded at New Palace Hotel, despite previous warnings and commitments from the hotel’s management to prevent such incidents.
Source: Linda Ikeji