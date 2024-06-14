NFF to hire foreign technical adviser for Super Eagles after the team’s woeful outing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed plans to hire an expatriate technical adviser for the Super Eagles after the team’s woeful outing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The decision was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen on Thursday, June 13.

According to the communiqué, the Executive Committee of NFF held a meeting on Wednesday, to deliberate on important issues.

“The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation held a meeting on Wednesday, 12th June 2024 in hybrid mode to deliberate on important issues in Nigeria Football and resolved as follows:

“The Executive Committee wholeheartedly apologized to Nigerians for the dismal output and subsequent very poor returns of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, and pledged to work assiduously and put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the…