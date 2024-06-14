PJ Morton Releases Cape Town to Cairo, New Album Created During a 30-Day Journey Across Africa featuring Fireboy DML, Mádé Kuti, Asa, Ndabo Zulu, and Soweto Spiritual Singers

WATCH | LISTEN





Today, with the release of an album unlike anything he has ever done before, PJ Morton takes listeners on a trip from Cape Town to Cairo . Out now via Morton Records/EMPIRE, the unprecedented project is to Morton what Graceland was to Paul Simon, except that the 5x GRAMMY-winner fully created his new LP during a 30-day journey across Africa. With no music, lyrics or preconceptions, he stepped foot onto the continent last fall with only the wild dream to make a record in a month, and a mission to immerse himself in as many different cultures, stories and communities as he could. Reflecting on his travels – from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Cairo (Egypt) and back down to South Africa again, most of which he was visiting for the very first time – PJ Morton says:

“I wanted to capture the emotions I felt while I was on the continent, so I made a promise that I wouldn’t write anything before I arrived in Africa, and I…