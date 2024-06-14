President Biden greets Pope Francis with intimate forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit in Italy (video)

By
Headliners
-
0
2


President Biden greets Pope Francis with intimate�forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit in Italy (video)

US President Joe Biden embraced a surprised-looking Pope Francis with an intimate forehead-to-forehead hug on Friday, June 14, during the G7 summit in Italy.

 

 

The 87-year-old pontiff had been wheeled into a room of world leaders where he took part in discussion of issues surrounding artificial intelligence, energy, and the Africa-Mediterranean region. He is the first pope ever to attend a G7 gathering.

 

 

While being wheeled into the gathering,  Biden, a devout Catholic met Pope Francis and greeted the 87-year-old pontiff with an intimate forehead-to-forehead hug.

 

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR