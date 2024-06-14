Tragedy averted as suspected jihadist is caught with arms near major New York airport





A suspected jihadist was caught with an arsenal of weapons in his SUV near La Guardia International Airport.

Judd Sanson, 29, was just blocks from the major airport in New York when he was stopped by alert cops early Wednesday morning, June 12 and was ordered held without bail on Thursday, June 13.

When police stopped him, he nervously reached under the seat of his SUV during the first few tense moments of the encounter with the officers, prosecutors revealed. They later found a loaded 9mm Glock pistol under the driver’s seat.

“Sorry, there is a lot of drunk people nowadays,” Sanson allegedly told the cops after they stopped him for having obscured license plates on the vehicle.

“I live in Jamaica. I was visiting my uncle.”

But police had already spotted a knife strapped to Sanson’s leg, along with an MTA reflective vest and “a makeshift axe hanging from the ceiling” and a “makeshift sword” inside the vehicle, Queens Assistant District Attorney Dylan…