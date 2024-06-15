Comedian Acapella reacts to Senegal’s newly elected President reducing the cost of importation amid inflation





Comedian Acapella has reacted to Senegal’s newly elected President reducing the cost of importation to address cost-of-living concerns amid high unemployment and inflation.

In a video he shared, he stated that the Senegalese President has started hitting the ground running barely three months after he was sworn in, however, in Nigeria people are scared when their leaders start hitting the ground.

Acapella also mocked Nigerian leaders by saying the importation cost is increasing in the country “every two hours”. He also said that while Nigerian leaders tell the citizens to endure their “baby-step decisions”, they are approving billions for members of the national assembly.

He concluded by stating that discussing Nigeria’s issues stresses one out.

