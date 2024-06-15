Gunmen attack Ogbaru local government secretariat





Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, June 15, attacked the Ogbaru Local Government Area Headquarters Secretariat.

The attack, which resulted in the destruction of four patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilantes, has been described as an act of cowardice. Thankfully, there were no casualties.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said preliminary information indicates that the assailants, arriving in large numbers on motorcycles and a vehicle, began shooting indiscriminately. However, they faced strong resistance from the Vigilante Operatives until the police response team arrived. Ikenga said due to the superior firepower of the security operatives, the gunmen fled the scene. Unfortunately, four operational vehicles of the security operatives were engulfed in flames and severely damaged.

In response to this incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led a joint security force comprising…