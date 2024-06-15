Homeowner, 75, suffers heart attack after finding squatters have taken over his house while he was in hospital





A 75-year-old man suffered a stress-induced heart attack after finding his Arkansas home had been invaded by two squatters who used Google for tips on how to get away with claiming somebody else’s home.

Kelly DeShields, 54, and Matthew Villagran, 46, had been squatting in Gary Brankel’s Maysville home for at least a month, claiming they believed it to be unoccupied for years.

Meanwhile, Brankel had been staying at a treatment facility, recovering from a medical issue, only to return on May 30 to find the couple illegally occupying his residence.

DeShields allegedly claimed ownership of the house after following instructions she found via Google, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“She found information on the internet that led her to believe she could obtain the property by paying the property taxes and maintaining the residence and land,” the document stated.

Deshields showed deputies at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office a receipt from the revenue…