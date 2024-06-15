   Kidnappers abduct company MD and three foreigners in Lagos

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Managing Director of Fouani Company along with three Lebanese while travelling by boat in Lagos state on Friday, June 14.

Punch reports that although the names of the victims have not been ascertained, it was learnt that they were abducted around Falomo Bridge while commuting from Apapa to Victoria Island.

A source familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of its sensitive nature said the kidnappers had reached out, demanding ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat. The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.