President Tinubu orders Mamman Ahmadu to resign as Procurement Bureau DG, appoints Gbeleyi as new DG





President Bola Tinubu has directed Mamman Ahmadu (left) to resign from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

In a statement released on Saturday, June 15, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the move was part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

The Presidential spokesman said the Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

Ajuri added that the President thanked Ahmadu for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

It is unclear why the president gave the directive.

In another statement, Ngelale announced the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi (right) as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The statement noted that Gbeleyi is a renowned financial…