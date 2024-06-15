Reverend sister and four others arrested as Abia police rescue three abducted children





Men of the Abia State Police Command have rescued three abducted children from their kidnappers in Anambra and Delta States.

Confirming this development to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, in a statement released on Saturday, June 15, said the rescue mission led to the arrest of five suspects, including a Reverend Sister.

The statement reads

“On May 10, 2024, the Abia State Police Command received a report that three male children, namely: Gideon Osinachi (eight years old), Obioma Divine Osinachi (six years old), and Israel Osinachi (four years old), were abducted by an unknown cyclist from Amoba Okoro village in Ikwuanno LGA of Abia State. The children were taken away by the cyclist who was hired by their grandmother to take them to their home after the children had visited her.”

It added that Obioma was later rescued on May 21 at Ekwulobia in Anambra State, and Gideon was rescued at Nkpor in Anambra State on May 23 W2 while Israel was reported to…