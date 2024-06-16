DJ shot dead as armed robbers attack Abuja hotel





A gang of armed robbers raided a hotel located in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, killing a disc jockey identified as Bashiru Dauda.

The robbers stormed the nightclub within the hotel in the early hours of Saturday, June 15, 2025.

It was also gathered that some guests were subjected to the harrowing experience of being robbed of their valuables and personal belongings

A resident of the area who witnessed the incident identified simply as Sani said the incident had caused panic in the area, as incidents of armed robbery have become rampant.

“In the early hours of Saturday, some armed robbers attacked the Volcano Hotel at Gwarinpa. They robbed some guests in the hotel and took away their belongings. The money and phones of the guests were stolen,” the resident said.

“A DJ was shot. He died at the hospital in Jabi. We have been experiencing a series of armed robbery incidents in Gwarinpa recently, and this particular one has heightened fears among…