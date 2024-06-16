Four shot as gunmen invade Enugu community





At least four people have been hospitalised after they were shot in Enugu state.

The gunmen attacked the Umu-Ezuboke Umualor community in the Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state close to midnight on Saturday night, June 15.

One of the victims, Mr. Methodist Ejiagbo, who spoke from his hospital bed, said: “Three months ago, some Abakaliki boys came to my house and told me that they will invade us with war, we are living in the farmlands. They said they would kill me and take over my house and land. One of them, Friday Ukeh said he would take over my house that it is the most beautiful house around.

“So yesterday while returning to my house I saw two Hilux vans with a Sienna bus. The occupants wore clothes like police uniforms. They collected phones and matchets from our people returning from the farm but let the young go as one said the boy was not from Umu-Ezuboke.

“Then at night, at about 11 pm they came in and started shooting everybody, they shot me and I…