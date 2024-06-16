Kano government calls out commissioner of police





Kano state commissioner of police has been called out by the state government for disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, who addressed a press conference at the government house on Saturday, June 15, expressed concern over the actions of the State Police Commissioner, particularly regarding the banning of Eid-el-Kabir festivities. He was accused of taking orders from an unknown source.

Dederi said;

“I am compelled to ask the question: who is usurping the authority of the Commander-in-Chief. Because some people are dishing out directives to security chiefs in the State so much so that the State Police Commissioner without any consultation with the Chief Security Officer of the State or approval from the State Security Council had issued an order banning Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano State.

“How can anybody in his right senses ban Sallah festivities in Kano?…