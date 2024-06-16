‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore suspended indefinitely for allegedly unveiling co-star Brittany Eady oral s3x posters





“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has been suspended from the show indefinitely for allegedly unveiling posters of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex at her hair spa grand opening.

According to Page Six, sources said the Bravo cameras were rolling at the cast event when Moore allegedly revealed the photos. However, Eady was not present at the event.

An unnamed insider also told the outlet that the explicit photos were “readily accessible” online and that Eady had threatened Moore using the word “gun” before the event. But a production source denied the allegation that Eady threatened Moore.

“At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during production,” the source said.

Kenya Moore has now denied engaging in revenge porn. She wrote;

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light. I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or…