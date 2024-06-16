Sad! Veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu dies





The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the demise of another actress, Sandra Ikwuegbu.

The veteran actress is said to have died today, June 16, after a battling with leg cancer,

Her colleagues in the industry have taken to social media to mourn her. Movie Producer, Stanley Ontop , wrote;

‘’Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs stella ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran Actress left this world today after battling with Leg cancer. Rest well madam Stella. Nollywood not again It’s well Shalom!”

Another colleague of hers, Ijele Ozioma Christy Ejiofor, who paid a visit to the late actress’s home this afternoon, wrote

‘’Ukwu Gi Dia. Why? You scaled through several, accident s and all. Eniure/Achiere came, and in less than a week, it killed you. Oh my… I feel bad. Stella Ikwuegbu, nenu Jennifer, you didn’t enjoy a thing. Why? Just why? Adieu Great Actress Extraordinary…”

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.