She was a virgin when she left home for NYSC but after serving in Akwa Ibom I can’t vouch for her again

A Nigerian lady, Chioma Thompson, on Saturday June 15, revealed that she received no less than 20 calls and many messages from men after her brother-in-law, made a Facebook post seeking a suitor for her.
Prince Ozed had in the post said his sister-in-law left home for her compulsory national youth service programme as a virgin but he cannot vouch for her purity after serving in Akwa Ibom State.
“In case you are looking for an Onicha Babe to marry, This one just passed out today. She is responsible and hardworking,” he wrote.
Even if she swallows an Elephant, She no fit add weight unless its pregnancy
Source: Linda Ikeji