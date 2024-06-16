A Nigerian man, Okey Aliyu, has said there is nothing wrong in people dating their best friend’s exes so long they are not responsible for the breakup.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong in dating your best friend’s Ex so long you weren’t responsible for the breakup. They might be your better half. Stop seeing it like a taboo. If you marry and divorce self, I can marry the wife you divorced if things fall in place for us so long I am not the cause of your failed marriage…. Una good night.”