Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed six people and abducted many others at Tudun Doki village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the village at about 1:30 am on Sallah day, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Sokoto, Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the attack.

He said six bodies have been retrieved so far, but the police have yet to ascertain the number of abducted persons.