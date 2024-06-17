Brad Pitt’s 15 year old daughter suits up to join mom Angelina Jolie at Tony Awards





15 year old Vivienne Jolie shone in a suit as she joined her mother, Angelina Jolie, during the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday night, June 16.

Both Jolie and her daughter were involved in the Broadway production titled, The Outsiders – which garnered a whopping total of 12 nominations for the big night.

The mother-daughter outing together comes as a blow to Brad Pitt on Father’s Day shortly after his daughter notably dropped his surname on her Playbill credit. Also, Angelina and her kids didn’t wish Brad ‘happy Father’s day’ on social media.

According to People magazine, the former couple’s daughter was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the literature, instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It’s unknown if she has legally changed her name.

Vivienne’s name change comes after her older sister Zahara appeared to drop her father’s last name as she introduced herself. In a video clip las month shared by Essence magazine, she stated, ‘My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.’