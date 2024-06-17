Congregants jubilate as their church acquires property allegedly belonging to another church (video)





A video of some church members in Lagos jubilating after their church leaders allegedly acquired the property of a church located adjacent their church, has made the rounds on social media.

The church pastor while preaching on Sunday, June 16, asked his members to pray facing a wall demarcating their church and the other property. After their fervent prayers, he ordered the church members to ahead and bring the wall down.

The members to break the wall while dancing and praising God. A member of the church who shared a video of them pulling the wall down, wrote;

‘’Zion just bought mount of fire church beside us. Omo the joy nor be here”

