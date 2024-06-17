Direct your attorney general to drop charges against Nnamdi Kanu





Edwin Clark, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) to drop all charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In an open letter addressed to Tinubu on Sunday, June 16, Clark said presidential executive powers should be used to release the IPOB leader.