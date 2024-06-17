Direct your attorney general to drop charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Edwin Clark, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) to drop all charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
In an open letter addressed to Tinubu on Sunday, June 16, Clark said presidential executive powers should be used to release the IPOB leader.
“I have never supported the activities of IPOB under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, but today, Nigeria, a broken country where many groups and nativities have cried foul to the way Nigeria had been going since 1999 because of the military constitution imposed on Nigerians by the military,” the letter reads.
“Today, our economy is failing, our democracy is failing, our education and health institutions are collapsing, the youths are jobless, and some people are treated as second-class citizens while a few enjoy the fruit of the so-called democracy we are…
Source: Linda Ikeji