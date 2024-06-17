Enugu Rangers crowned champions of NPFL for the 8th time after beating Bendel Insurance.





Rangers Football Club of Enugu have been crowned the 2023/24 NPFL season champions.

The Flying Antelopes won the league after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 on Sunday, June 16 at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu.

The team won the league title after Enyimba and Remo Stars dropped points in their weekend matches.

Goals from Kelechuckwu Agu and Chidiebere Nwobodo secured the title for the Fidelis Ilechukwu-led team with one game left.

The triumph means Rangers NPFL tally is now eight, just one behind Enyimba with the record number of titles.