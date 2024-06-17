General Overseer arrested over attempt to kidnap bishop in Delta





General Overseer (GO) and founder of a new generation church simply identified as Bishop Godfrey has been arrested by the police over an alleged attempt to kidnap a fellow bishop in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police operatives who executed a search warrant on his apartment, recovered three Army uniforms at residence of the GO while executing a search warrant. Over 20 Sim cards were also recovered.

Bishop Godfrey was arrested along with his wife, an Assistant Pastor, elders, and others. They are currently being detained at the Ughelli Police A’ Division.

Bishop Godfrey whose church is located in Agbarho, was traced to a hideout, where he escaped to after getting wind of the arrest of his wife and others.