Police arrest suspected car thief, recover stolen vehicle in Jigawa





The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Mahmud Adam, involved in car theft and recovered a stolen Honda CRV in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 16, 2024, said the suspect was arrested following a report that the stolen vehicle was being driven to Maiduguri.

“On the 15th of June 2024 at about 2000hrs, information at Command’s disposal revealed that a motor vehicle *a Honda CRV green In colour with reg no. DKD 10 AG*, belonging to one Abba Yahya ‘m’ of Gano town, Dawakin Kudu LGA of Kano State was stolen, and the vehicle was reported to be travelling to Maiduguri,” the statement read. “Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwaram Division and patrol team were detailed. ‘’Consequently, the team mounted a robust stop and searched along Sara_Darazo Road by the new Gwaram town in Gwaram LGA. “The vehicle in question…





Source: Linda Ikeji