UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerians soon – Keyamo





The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, says authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government will soon lift the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

Keyamo, during a 44-minute interview with the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Otega Ogra, published on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria, said a resolution has been reached between President Bola Tinubu, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during President Tinubu’s working visit to the UAE in September 2023.

According to him, although the UAE had initially listed additional processes to be met before the ban could be officially lifted, the Nigerian government has since completed all processes, paving the way for an imminent announcement from the UAE government.