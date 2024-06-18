It has become toxic and life threatening

A Nigerian man, December Nwadoro, has announced the end of his marriage to one Anawanti Divine.
In a Facebook post on Monday, June 17, 2024, Mr. Nwadoro posted a photo from their traditional wedding, saying the marriage has become toxic and life threatening.
“A PUBLIC NOTICE FOR MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION (DIVORCE)!!! It is of utmost importance to inform and notify the general public of my decision to terminate and dissolve my marital Conjugation with Mrs Anawanti Divine whom I got married to prior now,” the post reads.
Kindly note that henceforth, I am no longer in any marital bond with Anawanti Divine due to some irreconcilable and complicated reasons as the marriage has become so TOXIC AND LIFE THREATENING.
Forthwith, she shouldn’t be addressed as my wife and she is free to remarry upon this public notification as she has returned back to her parents house.
The decision may not be palatable to most person’s and may seem unexpected considering the short time of…
Source: Linda Ikeji