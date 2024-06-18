Man arrested for attempted murder in Lagos





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) yesterday night, June 17, arrested one suspect for using a hammer to inflict serious injury to the head of a 65-year-old man around Pako Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja.

The suspect identified as Sodiq Ishola, 29, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Iyana Ipaja area after he was restrained and arrested from inflicting further injuries to the head of his victim (name withheld).

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect and one accomplice trailed the victim and his wife from Lagos Island on the bike to Iyana Ipaja before Ishola descended on him.

He had inflicted severe injuries to the head of his victim before RRS operatives on patrol arrested him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment while the suspect was transferred to RRS Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Commander, of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed that the suspect be transferred…