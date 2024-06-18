Mohbad family rejects autopsy report, demands independent test





The family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, have rejected the autopsy result carried out on him by the Lagos state government and have demanded an independent toxicology be conducted on his body to ascertain the true cause of his death.

At a conference in Lagos state on Monday, June 17, the family through its legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, said the issues that had trailed the autopsy report presented before the Coroner court sitting in Ikorodu by a Forensic Scientist and Pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof Sunday Soyemi, indicated traces of discrepancies in the findings carried out by the Nigerian Police and the medical experts from the state.

The family alleged that these issues have cast a shadow on the authenticity of the report, saying an independent toxicology would provide a better understanding of the cause of their son’s death.

The family also alleged that the silence from the government and police…