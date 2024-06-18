Multichoice readjusts subscription prices for Dstv, Gotv packages following legal challenges





MultiChoice has readjusted its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria, following a court order mandating a halt to its planned price hikes.

The move comes after the company faced legal challenges and lost over a million subscribers of its Nigerian customer base.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja had ruled against the price hike, prompting MultiChoice to reflect the readjusted rates on its apps as of Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Below are the new rates:

DStv Premium Package: Now N29,500 (previously N37,000) Compact+ Package: Now N19,800 (previously N25,000) Compact Bouquet: Now N12,500 (previously N15,700) Confam Package: Now N7,400 (previously N9,300) Yanga Package: Now N4,200 (previously N5,100) Padi Package: Now N2,950 (previously N3,600)