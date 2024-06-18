Rivers Crisis: Fubara convenes security meeting





Governor Siminalayi Fubara has convened a security council meeting with heads of security agencies following the political crisis in the state.

After the meeting held behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, June 18, Fubara addressed journalists. He said the meeting with the security heads centred on strategies to contain the invasion of local government secretariats.

The Rivers state Governor who warned immediate past council chairmen against harbouring false hopes of returning to their positions, also raised an alarm over an alleged plan by his opponents to arrest his supporters.

He further pledged to personally protect them, saying anyone attempting such arrests would have to confront him first.