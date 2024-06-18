Sex worker stabbed to death in Abuja hotel





A sex worker identified as Zara Tua has been stabbed to death by two men who had checked her into a hotel in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Punch reports that one of the men stabbed the lady with a pair of scissors after an argument broke out between Zara and the men in the hotel room.

A resident living close to the hotel who pleaded anonymity said the victim was stabbed in the stomach and some other areas.

“We woke up this morning to the news of the death of a commercial sex worker in a hotel in Kubwa here. What we heard was that an argument occurred between her and the two men. She was stabbed by one of them in seven different places including in her stomach. The police have been here to evacuate the corpse to the mortuary. We learnt that two persons have been arrested.”

Confirming the incident, the FCT command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said two persons have been arrested in connection with the lady’s murder.