Two passersby and a police officer shot dead as security agents engage gunmen who carried out an abduction in Nnewi





The Anambra state Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has ordered an immediate manhunt operation on the armed men Operating in a red Highlander jeep, who abducted a Nigerian in Nnewi at 1:30 pm yesterday June 17 and were trailed to Nnobi, where they engaged security operatives in a gun battle

During the gun duel, one of the security operatives was fatally hit by the bullet and due to the indiscriminate shootings by the hoodlums in an attempt to escape the scene, the bullet also fatally struck two innocent passersby in the area.

The Police Responding Team at the scene recovered the bodies of the victims and took them to the hospital but regrettably, three of the victims including a 22-year-old lady were confirmed dead by the doctors on duty while two others are currently receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner condemned the killing in the strongest possible terms and described the killers…