Abuja, Lagos listed as cheapest cities for Expatriates to live in Africa (Full list)





The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Lagos have been ranked as the first and second cheapest cities for expatriates to live in Africa for 2024.

According to Mercer’s Cost of Living rankings, the affordability of these cities to currency depreciations, have significantly reduced the cost of living for Expatriates who come into the country with foreign currency.

The report highlights the cost of living is a crucial consideration for expatriates when selecting a city for relocation, as it plays a big part in their quality of life and financial stability.

Blantyre in Malawi comes third on the list while Durban in South Africa and Windhoek in Namibia comes fourth and fifth respectively.

Below is a list of the top 10 cheapest cities to live in Africa with their global rank

1. Abuja, Nigeria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Blantyre, Malawi

4. Durban, South Africa

5. Windhoek, Namibia

6. Gaborone, Botswana

7. Lusaka, Zambia

8. Tunis, Tunisia

9. Cape Town, South Africa

10. Johannesburg, South Africa