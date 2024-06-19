How Hollywood made me feel like a commodity – Genevieve Nnaji





Genevieve Nnaji has shared what she experienced while seeking partnerships in Hollywood after the success of her 2018 film, LionHeart.

The Nigerian actress said she realised that she was viewed as a commodity, with Hollywood interested in exploiting her talent and African stories for their benefit.

She noted that they wanted to use her to tell their own stories, rather than authentic African stories.

Genevieve said this while on a panel at the 2024 AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum/Afreximbank Annual Meetings.

She said: “For the first time, I realised I was a commodity. I thought, you know, given what I had done with Lionheart, and all of that, I was going to have an opportunity to do more. Getting there and having the kind of support that obviously CANEX is bringing on board, but I thought I could find it in Hollywood. That was not quite the case.

“They wanted what I had but for their benefit. It was all about their story. It was all about how, even if it was our…