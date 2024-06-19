Nigerian woman dies in her sleep two weeks to her traditional wedding

An abroad-based Nigerian woman has died in her sleep two weeks to her traditional wedding.
A Facebook user, Onwuegbuzie Ambrose, who disclosed this in a post on his page on Wednesday, June 19, said the lady died in her Lagos residence.
“Just saw a former neighbour some minutes ago and she broke a very bad news to me,” he wrote.
Her daughter who also is her first child died in her sleep while on a visit to Nigeria
It happened just two weeks to her traditional marriage.
The sad incident happened few weeks ago in her Lagos residence.
She broke down in tears while sharing the information with me .
No parent deserves to bury their children.
Source: Linda Ikeji