Police officer loses fingers after teargas cannister detonated in his hands





A police officer has reportedly lost his fingers after a teargas canister detonated in his hands.

According to local news platforms, this occurred in Nairobi, Kenya, during protests in the CBD. It was gathered that some people were protesting against the finance bill. The protest turned chaotic, leading the police to use water cannons and teargas to disperse the protesters.

However one of the police officers lost his fingers after a teargas canister detonated in his hands. The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. While some netizens sympathised with him, others criticised the police officer for using teargas at a peaceful protest.