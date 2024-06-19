Six killed as gunmen attack Benue community





Gunmen suspected to be local militias attacked Tse Gurgugh Mbahav community in Michihe Council Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and killed six people.

It was gathered that the gunmen rode on motorcycles to attack the community between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The lawmaker representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidye, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

“Those people in that particular community were against the hoodlums; luck ran out of them and they got hold of two of them in April and killed them,” he explained.

“So the incident that happened yesterday (Tuesday night) was just a revenge mission. But the place is calm now. We went there with the police this morning.” he added

The local government chairman, Shaku Justine, who also confirmed the attack said that normalcy is returning to the village.

“It’s true that the incident happened yesterday between 9pm and 10pm. Six people were…