Uber driver charged with r@pe and kidnapping for attack on female�passenger





Prosecutors have filed charges against an Uber driver who is accused of driving an intoxicated female passenger to a secluded area and raping her over the weekend.

The suspect, Ahmed Hassan Ali, 58, of Seattle, faces one count of rape in the second degree and one count of kidnapping in the first degree with sexual motivation aggravating circumstance.

According to the arrest report, Ali was driving for Uber Saturday morning when he gave a ride to an intoxicated woman who was at a bar in Olympia.

Investigators alleged that Ali marked the woman’s ride as complete in the Uber app but kept her in the car and drove to 6th Avenue SE in an unincorporated area of Thurston County and raped her.

The victim’s family became alarmed when she did not arrive at the house and her father tracked her location to a parking area near the Nisqually River, the arrest report said.

The father and other family members drove to the location and found the woman unclothed in the backseat of…