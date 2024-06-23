Naval officers allegedly kill police inspector in Lagos





It’s been alleged that a Police Inspector has been killed by suspected naval officers in Okokomaiko area of Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos State.

This reportedly occurred while the Inspector and four of his colleague were on a routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo.

It gathered that trouble started after the policemen accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger along Igbo-Elerin over traffic offence. The commercial motorcycle rider, who was dressed in mufti, was carrying a passenger when the policemen stopped the bike.

The rider and his passenger who claimed to be naval personnel allegedly resisted arrest. An eyewitness, Shola Shodiya, said the Okada riders and his passenger allegedly engaged the policemen in a heated argument.

The source told Daily Trust;

“It later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider who later turned to be naval personnel.”

Commenting on the incident, Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin…