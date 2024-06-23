Tom Cruise’ estranged teenage daughter drops his last name

Suri, the teenage daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise  apepars to have removed his last name from her name.

 

Suri celebrated getting her diploma from LaGuardia High School on Friday, June 21, with her mother by her side.

 

Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, was not present at the graduation ceremony, as they have been estranged for most of her life.

 

A look at the teen’s graduation ceremony pamphlet shows that she goes by “Suri Noelle” and seemingly does not use her famous dad’s last name.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

