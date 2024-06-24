Police take over the security of Kano emir’s palace, as they dislodge local hunters guarding Sanusi





The Nigerian police have confirmed taking over the palace of the Emir of Kano, saying security at the two palaces being occupied by the two princes contending for the stool of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero and Lamido Sanusi have been beefed up.

Reports emerged on Sunday, June 23 that police officers took over the security of the main palace from local hunters guarding the reinstated Lamido Sanusi.

Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is at the Nasarawa mini palace.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Kano, Usaini Gumel, on Monday, said the two palaces have been fortified with additional security agents.