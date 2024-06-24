Police take over the security of Kano emir’s palace, as they dislodge local hunters guarding Sanusi

The Nigerian police have confirmed taking over the palace of the Emir of Kano, saying security at the two palaces being occupied by the two princes contending for the stool of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero and Lamido Sanusi have been beefed up.
Reports emerged on Sunday, June 23 that police officers took over the security of the main palace from local hunters guarding the reinstated Lamido Sanusi.
Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is at the Nasarawa mini palace.
The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Kano, Usaini Gumel, on Monday, said the two palaces have been fortified with additional security agents.
”Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero.” Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in…
Source: Linda Ikeji