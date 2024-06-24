Teen who got pregnant at 13 says her daughter is ‘perfect’ despite finding the pregnancy ’embarrassing’





A girl who became pregnant at the age of 13 has shared an update about her baby girl.

Juliette Ackerman, 14, from Dallas, Texas, found out she was pregnant in March 2023 at the age of 13.

Juliette, who uses the nickname Jules on her social media accounts, was embarrassed when she realised she was expecting a baby, and was confused if she should keep the baby, put her up for adoption or terminate the pregnancy.

According to Juliette, she couldn’t go through with the abortion and so was forced to reveal her unexpected pregnancy to her mum Krista Boyd, 39.

‘When she found out she was pregnant, Juliette told me a few days later and my initial reaction was that I didn’t want her to come home,’ Krista said.

But within a few minutes, I realised it wasn’t the end of the world as something beautiful was going to come out of it and I ended up being supportive.

Talking about her teen-motherhood journey, Juliette explained: ‘I was pregnant at the end of eighth grade,…