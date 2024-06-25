Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)

Chioma and Davido have changed into their second wedding outfit.

 

Davido wore a white rega  robe and blue wrapper, similar to the attire people from South-South Nigeria are known for. He completed the look with orange beads on his wrists and neck. He wore a white cap with orange trimmings to go with his bead.

 

Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)
Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)

 

On her part, Chioma wore a white blouse and wrapper with gild trimmings. She completed her look with a white gele.

 

Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)

See videos below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR