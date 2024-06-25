Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)

Chioma and Davido have changed into their second wedding outfit.
Davido wore a white rega robe and blue wrapper, similar to the attire people from South-South Nigeria are known for. He completed the look with orange beads on his wrists and neck. He wore a white cap with orange trimmings to go with his bead.
On her part, Chioma wore a white blouse and wrapper with gild trimmings. She completed her look with a white gele.
See videos below.
Billionaire Davido and his beautiful bride Chioma Adeleke second outfit❤️❤️❤️ #Chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/YIDqgslJhA
— Big Love (@bigHotbaby1) June 25, 2024
Davido kissed his wife Chioma Adeleke❤️❤️
See love 😍#Chivido2024
pic.twitter.com/c20YGUDobn
— Ó.G.B of Africa🥇 (@OGBdeyforyou) June 25, 2024
Source: Linda Ikeji