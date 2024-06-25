Chioma and Davido step out in their second wedding outfit (video)





Chioma and Davido have changed into their second wedding outfit.

Davido wore a white rega robe and blue wrapper, similar to the attire people from South-South Nigeria are known for. He completed the look with orange beads on his wrists and neck. He wore a white cap with orange trimmings to go with his bead.

On her part, Chioma wore a white blouse and wrapper with gild trimmings. She completed her look with a white gele.

See videos below.

Billionaire Davido and his beautiful bride Chioma Adeleke second outfit❤️❤️❤️ #Chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/YIDqgslJhA — Big Love (@bigHotbaby1) June 25, 2024