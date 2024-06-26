El-Rufai sues Kaduna Assembly over N432bn probe report





Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai has filed a lawsuit against the Kaduna State House of Assembly over claims that his administration embezzled N432 billion and left the state with significant debt obligations.

The former governor filed a fundamental rights enforcement case against the Kaduna State House of Assembly at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday, June 26.

El-Rufai, who appeared in person to file the lawsuit, alleged that the committee denied him a fair hearing before making the levelling the allegation against him. The lawsuit, filed by El-Rufai’s lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, contested the Kaduna Assembly Committee’s report, which accused El-Rufai of corruption.

Disclosing this via X, the spokesperson of former governor, Muyiwa Adekeye wrote;