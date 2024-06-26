Enraged gamer flew from New Jersey to Florida to attack rival with a hammer after an online argument





An online video game dispute took a violent turn when Edward Kang, 20, from New Jersey, flew to Florida to attack another gamer with a hammer, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Kang was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

He boarded a Delta flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Jacksonville International Airport, Florida, on June 21, telling his family he was visiting a friend he met through an online video game.

The attack occurred late Saturday night, June 22, to early Sunday morning, June 23, in Fernandina Beach.

The victim had been playing an online game at his home when Kang came in wielding a hammer.

The victim managed to wrestle Kang to the ground.

The victim’s stepfather, awakened by the commotion, helped subdue Kang until deputies arrived.

Deputies responded to the call around 2 a.m., finding a significant amount of blood at the scene.

Both Kang and the victim were taken to the hospital, with the victim sustaining severe but…